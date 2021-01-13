Fruth Investment Management Sells 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $205,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

KMB traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. 67,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,493. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

