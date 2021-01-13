Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

