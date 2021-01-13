Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

WMT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

