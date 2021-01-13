Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. 131,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

