5,213 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 985,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

