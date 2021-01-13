Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.05

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 55861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The firm has a market cap of $751.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

