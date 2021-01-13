QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $157.64. The company had a trading volume of 260,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

