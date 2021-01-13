Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.15. 906,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,247,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
