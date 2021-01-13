Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Trading Up 5.4%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 283,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 253,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).
