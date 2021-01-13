Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Trading Up 5.4%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 283,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 253,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

