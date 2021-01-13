Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. 458,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 471,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

