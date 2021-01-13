Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.29

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 3836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

