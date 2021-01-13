Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.29

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 3836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
