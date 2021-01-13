Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.51

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 4860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

