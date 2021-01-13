Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.76

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 14637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

