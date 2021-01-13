Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 103.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.0 days.

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $$27.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Endesa has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

