Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

