Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

