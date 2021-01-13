Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in December

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the December 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Roxgold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,862. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.