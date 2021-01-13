Dollars Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Dollars has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $313,266.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00109798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00254323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00062968 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,080,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,978,141 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

