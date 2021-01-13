KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $188.88 or 0.00527710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00109798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00254323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00062968 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060451 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.