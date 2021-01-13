Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $141.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $876.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $922.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,655. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

