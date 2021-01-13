LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 2,030,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.