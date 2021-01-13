iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,430. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $325.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.81.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

