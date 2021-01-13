Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.16. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

