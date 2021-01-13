Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of HON traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

