Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 359.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 255,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,878. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

