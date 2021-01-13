Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 8.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $64,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

AJG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.87. 26,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.