Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 255,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,878. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

