Insider Buying: Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX) (ASX:GBE) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX) (ASX:GBE) insider Alistair Stephens purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($8,000.00).

Alistair Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Alistair Stephens bought 1,000,000 shares of Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($26,428.57).

About Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX)

Globe Metals & Mining Limited invests in, develops, and explores for natural resources in Australia and Africa. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Kanyika niobium project located in Malawi. The company was formerly known as Globe Uranium Limited.

