Insider Selling: Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) Insider Sells 12,559,109 Shares of Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) insider Craig Coleman sold 12,559,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38), for a total value of A$6,719,123.32 ($4,799,373.80).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.20.
Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) Company Profile
