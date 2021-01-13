Insider Selling: Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) Insider Sells 12,559,109 Shares of Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) insider Craig Coleman sold 12,559,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38), for a total value of A$6,719,123.32 ($4,799,373.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.20.

Get Universal Biosensors Inc. (UBI.AX) alerts:

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) Company Profile

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, designs and develops electrochemical cells in Australia. The company focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of medical or testing devices. It uses electrochemical cell technology platform to develop point of use devices for various industries, including healthcare, food and drink, and agriculture.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Biosensors Inc. (UBI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Biosensors Inc. (UBI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.