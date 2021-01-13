Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64.25 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 8.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $64,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.87. 26,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

