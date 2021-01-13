OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.10. 1,451,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,980,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $266.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

