Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 29,041 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 88,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

