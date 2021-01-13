OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 18,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,909. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

