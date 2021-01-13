OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

