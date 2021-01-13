OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 529 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.06. 40,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. BidaskClub lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

