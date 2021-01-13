Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. 182,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.