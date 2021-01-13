OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.61. 170,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.