OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $11.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

