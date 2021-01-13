OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $237.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.