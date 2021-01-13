OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 56,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,754. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

