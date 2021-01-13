Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.