Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 3,823 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. 24,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,487. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

