Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,451. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

