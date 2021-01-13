Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,330. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

