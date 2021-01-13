Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC) Head to Head Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Integer alerts:

Integer has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integer and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.26 billion 2.10 $96.34 million $4.68 17.19 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integer and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Integer beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered feedthroughs, and implantable leads; implanted medical devices, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies, such as ventricular assist devices and cardiac resynchronization devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops digital media and light-emitting diode (LED) solutions in Asia. The company designs, installs, and operates digital out-of-home LED billboards and LCD screens; and markets advertising space on its digital out-of-home media network to advertisers. It also designs and installs LED systems, including LED hardware components for interior and exterior applications in hospitality, entertainment, retail, high-end residential, architectural, and special exhibits markets. In addition, the company manufactures original equipment, as well as licenses its digital controller software product primarily to LED manufacturers and LED system designers. Further, it rents LED-based hardware, such as LED video panels and LED video walls, as well as individual LED fixtures, LED flood lights, and spotlights primarily for corporate events, advertising companies, television and film productions, government, and live-performance markets. Lightscape Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Global Innovative Systems Inc. and changed its name to Lightscape Technologies, Inc. in April 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong with additional offices in China and Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.