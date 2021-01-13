Connectome Price Hits $1.56 on Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004293 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00388544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.20 or 0.04235844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

