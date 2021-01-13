Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.60 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00109135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00247942 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.04 or 0.89988255 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.