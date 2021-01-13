Chronologic Price Tops $0.0777 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $91,012.78 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

