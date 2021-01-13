Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,654 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 513,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

