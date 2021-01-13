Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.41.

V stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 237,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

