Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.